Hillside to Remain Closed Next Week

By Julie Thompson
Mar 23, 6:02 PM

You may want to find an alternate route next week if your commute takes you to Hillside Road, as it will be closed between Bell and Coulter streets. While work was estimated to be complete by Friday, March 24th, repairs are taking longer due to the deterioration of the pavement, which has created potholes and wide cracks in the road. Now, drivers can expect various closures along Hillside until Friday, March 31st between 8am and 5pm while repairs are completed.

