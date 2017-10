USDA has an optimistic outlook for this year’s sorghum production. If the latest USDA forecast proves true, we’ll see a nationwide average yield of 72 bushels per acre, and this would be the first time ever that the 70-bushel threshold has been achieved three years in a row.

John Duff of the Sorghum Checkoff was a guest on this morning’s KGNC Golden Spread Agribusiness Update. We talked about the advances made in yields. You can hear that interview via the audio player below.