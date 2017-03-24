HIGH WIND WARNING In Effect For The Texas Panhandle Until 8pm

By Tim Butler
|
Mar 24, 5:48 AM 
The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a High Wind
Warning...which is in effect from 10 AM this morning to 8 PM CDT
this evening. The High Wind Watch is no longer in effect.

* Timing...From 10 AM this morning until 8 PM CDT this evening.

* Winds...Sustained northwest to north winds of 40 to 45 mph with
  gusts of 60 to 65 mph are expected across the western and
  central Oklahoma Panhandle as well as most of the Texas
  Panhandle. Isolated wind gusts to around 70 mph will be possible
  across mainly the far western sections of the area.

* Impacts...High winds can blow down small outbuildings and
  break limbs. Sudden wind gusts can cause drivers to lose
  control... especially in lightweight or high profile vehicles.
  Strong winds can cause blowing dust...reducing visibility...
  and cause flying debris. Isolated power outages could be
  possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts
of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.

Related Content

Hillside to Remain Closed Next Week
Amarillo Fire Department Contains House Fire on Os...
Crews Battling Three Wildfires in Texas Panhandle,...
Amarillo Police Department Release 2016 Report On ...
Amarillo City Council Approves Extension of Wonder...
Woman Found Dead In Randall County Home
Comments