HIGH WIND WARNING In Effect For The Texas Panhandle Until 8pm

The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a High Wind Warning...which is in effect from 10 AM this morning to 8 PM CDT this evening. The High Wind Watch is no longer in effect. * Timing...From 10 AM this morning until 8 PM CDT this evening. * Winds...Sustained northwest to north winds of 40 to 45 mph with gusts of 60 to 65 mph are expected across the western and central Oklahoma Panhandle as well as most of the Texas Panhandle. Isolated wind gusts to around 70 mph will be possible across mainly the far western sections of the area. * Impacts...High winds can blow down small outbuildings and break limbs. Sudden wind gusts can cause drivers to lose control... especially in lightweight or high profile vehicles. Strong winds can cause blowing dust...reducing visibility... and cause flying debris. Isolated power outages could be possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.