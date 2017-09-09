High School Football Scores
By Tyler Williams
|
Sep 9, 2017 @ 1:28 PM

Amarillo Sandies 21 – Odessa Broncos 28

Caprock Longhorns 52 – Bushland Falcons 49

Canyon Eagles 21 – Monahan Lobos 23

Dumas Demons 17 – Lubbock Matadors 48

Sanford Fritch 50 – Highland Park Hornets 0

Pampa Harvesters 35 – Perryton Rangers 0

Lubbock –Cooper Pirates 17 – Randall Raiders 22

Tascosa Rebels 42 – Plainview Bulldogs 24

Hereford Whitefaces 42 – Borger Bulldogs 7

Claude Mustangs 12 – Sayre Eagles 29

Dalhart Wolves 36 – Spearman Lynx 20

Groom Tigers 0 – McClain Tigers 48

Childress Bobcats 44 – Panhandle Panthers 26

Abernathy Antelopes 54 – Tulia Hornets 7

Related Content

Amarillo S.W.A.T. Units On Scene At Northwest Resi...
Amarillo’s Remembrance Memorial For 9/11
City Holds Open House To Address Needs Of Older Ad...
Lake Meredith Hosting Special Weekend Tours
UPDATE: One Man Killed After Train and Semi-Truck ...
Amarillo Office of Emergency Management Introduce ...
Comments