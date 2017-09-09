High School Football Scores

Amarillo Sandies 21 – Odessa Broncos 28
Caprock Longhorns 52 – Bushland Falcons 49
Canyon Eagles 21 – Monahan Lobos 23
Dumas Demons 17 – Lubbock Matadors 48
Sanford Fritch 50 – Highland Park Hornets 0
Pampa Harvesters 35 – Perryton Rangers 0
Lubbock –Cooper Pirates 17 – Randall Raiders 22
Tascosa Rebels 42 – Plainview Bulldogs 24
Hereford Whitefaces 42 – Borger Bulldogs 7
Claude Mustangs 12 – Sayre Eagles 29
Dalhart Wolves 36 – Spearman Lynx 20
Groom Tigers 0 – McClain Tigers 48
Childress Bobcats 44 – Panhandle Panthers 26
Abernathy Antelopes 54 – Tulia Hornets 7