The High Plains Food Bank Bring in the Funds and Cans for the Holidays

The High Plains Food Bank is ending 2016 on a good note.  The United Family announced that their annual holiday food drive raised $65,088 for the High Plains Food Bank, which includes funds donated by guests and a $10,000 matched donation from the company.

The funds came from guests and local businesses like United Supermarkets, Market Street, and Amigos. Donated items included nonperishable foods such as meat, tuna, soup, fruits, juices, vegetables, rice, macaroni and cheese, Hamburger Helper®, Rice-A-Roni®, instant potatoes and cereals and peanut butter.

The local food bank said they are grateful for the generosity of their guests. With the funds and food provided, they will be able to impact many Amarillo families in need this holiday season.

