Heroin seized in traffic stop

By Mike Hill
|
Apr 3, 1:47 PM

Over four pounds of heroin was seized after at traffic stop in Carson County. A DPS trooper made the stop Sunday afternoon on I-40 near Conway for a traffic violation. A K-9 unit alerted on the vehicle, and the trooper found two cellophane-wrapped packages inside the liner of a suitcase. The heroin is worth approximately $518,000 and the driver was booked into Carson County for felony possession of a controlled substance. The drugs were allegedly being taken from Fresno, California to Charlotte, North Carolina.

