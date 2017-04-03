Heroin seized in traffic stop

Over four pounds of heroin was seized after at traffic stop in Carson County. A DPS trooper made the stop Sunday afternoon on I-40 near Conway for a traffic violation. A K-9 unit alerted on the vehicle, and the trooper found two cellophane-wrapped packages inside the liner of a suitcase. The heroin is worth approximately $518,000 and the driver was booked into Carson County for felony possession of a controlled substance. The drugs were allegedly being taken from Fresno, California to Charlotte, North Carolina.