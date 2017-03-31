Heroin found during traffic stop

By Mike Hill
|
Mar 31, 2:53 PM

A Guatemalan man was arrested after a traffic stop on I-40. A DPS trooper made the stop on Thursday near Conway for a traffic violation. During a search, the trooper found numerous latex-wrapped pellets of heroin worth over $213,000 underneath the rear passenger seat. 26-year old Marvin Trampe-Chacon was booked into Carson County for felony possession of a controlled substance. The drugs were reportedly being taken from L.A. to Oklahoma City.

