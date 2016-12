The Texas Alliance for Water Conservation, an organization whose mission is to help conserve water in agriculture, is offering an event for area producers. The TAWC Water College is January 18th at the Lubbock Civic Center. There is no admission charge, a lunch will be provided, and CEUs are available to those who attend.

For information about the Water College, go here:

http://www.tawcwatercollege.com/

For information about TAWC, go here

http://www.depts.ttu.edu/tawc/