Helping Farmers Make Money

Every dime can make a difference for farmers when they are trying to squeeze profits out of a tough ag economy. To help producers strategize on ways to make money despite low commodity prices, Texas A&M AgriLife is offering a program called, “Developing This Year’s Marketing Plan for Feedgrains.”

The event is Jan 25-26 in Amarillo. Early registration is recommended because space is limited. For more information, use the link below.

http://today.agrilife.org/2016/12/26/feed-grains-marketing-workshop-set-jan-25-26-amarillo/