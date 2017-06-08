Help On Tornado Losses
By James Hunt
|
Jun 8, 2017 @ 5:10 AM

USDA is providing assistance to help cover agricultural losses that resulted from tornado activity that occurred on May 16 in the area bordering the eastern Texas Panhandle and western Oklahoma. Physical loss loans are now available to eligible producers in the counties of Wheeler and Collingsworth on the Texas side and six counties on the Oklahoma side including Beckham, Custer, Greer, Harmon, Kiowa, Roger Mills and Washita. For more information, go here:

https://www.fsa.usda.gov/state-offices/Texas/texas-news-releases/2017/stnr_tx_20170607_rel_01

 

