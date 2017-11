The Randall County Sherriff’s Office needs your help locating a 15 year old runaway.

Ashley Nicole Smith left her home in Randall County last night around 9:00 pm.

Officials believe say she may be trying to travel to another state, and she does not have her cell phone with her.

If you have any information call the Randall County Sheriff’s Office at (806) 468-5800 or call 911.