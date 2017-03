It’s time to help the Amarillo Crime Stoppers again. They need your help locating this week’s fugitive, Mykael Wayne White, who is wanted out of Randall County for Burglary of a Habitation. If you have any information about White’s whereabouts, call the Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374-4400. If your anonymous tip leads to his arrest, you could earn a reward of up to $300.