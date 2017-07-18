Helman: New Diagnostic Lab Planned

The Texas A&M Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Lab in Amarillo provides valuable services to the livestock industry all across the region. But, the time has come for new facilities. The current lab, which is located on Amarillo Boulevard south of the hospitals area, was built in 1975.

In the regular session of the Texas Legislature earlier this year, lawmakers approved funding for a new facility, and the governor has signed the measure. But, Dr. Gayman Helman, the resident director of the diagnostic lab in Amarillo, says more steps remain before work can begin.

When all said and done, Helman, says the plan calls for a relocation.