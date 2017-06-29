Heat Advisory In Effect For Palo Duro Canyon – Temperatures Could Hit 109 Degrees

…HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM CDT
THIS EVENING FOR PALO DURO CANYON…
The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a Heat
Advisory…which is in effect from 1 PM this afternoon to 9 PM
CDT this evening for Palo Duro Canyon.
* Heat Index/Temp/Humidity…High temperature of 105 to 109
degrees on the floor of Palo Duro Canyon.
* Impacts…Children…the elderly and people with chronic
ailments are usually the first to suffer from the heat. Heat
related illness and dehydration will also be more likely for
those doing strenuous activity outdoors. Heat exhaustion…
cramps or…in extreme cases…heat stroke can result from
prolonged exposure to these conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible…reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when
possible and drink plenty of water.