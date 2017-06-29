Heat Advisory In Effect For Palo Duro Canyon – Temperatures Could Hit 109 Degrees

…HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM CDT

THIS EVENING FOR PALO DURO CANYON…

The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a Heat

Advisory…which is in effect from 1 PM this afternoon to 9 PM

CDT this evening for Palo Duro Canyon.

* Heat Index/Temp/Humidity…High temperature of 105 to 109

degrees on the floor of Palo Duro Canyon.

* Impacts…Children…the elderly and people with chronic

ailments are usually the first to suffer from the heat. Heat

related illness and dehydration will also be more likely for

those doing strenuous activity outdoors. Heat exhaustion…

cramps or…in extreme cases…heat stroke can result from

prolonged exposure to these conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible…reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when

possible and drink plenty of water.