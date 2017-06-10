Heat Advisory In Effect For Palo Duro Canyon Until 7pm
By Tim Butler
|
Jun 10, 2017 @ 9:59 AM 
The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a Heat
Advisory...which is in effect from 1 PM this afternoon to 7 PM
CDT this evening for Palo Duro Canyon.

* Heat Index/Temp/Humidity...High temperatures are expected to be
  around 105.

* Impacts...Children...the elderly and people with chronic
  ailments are usually the first to suffer from the heat. Heat
  related illness and dehydration will also be more likely for
  those doing strenuous activity outdoors. Heat exhaustion...
  cramps or...in extreme cases...heat stroke can result from
  prolonged exposure to these conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible...reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when
possible and drink plenty of water.

Related Content

Children, Pets And Electronics At Risk In Hot Vehi...
BREAKING NEWS: Flash Floods Throughout Area
Major Traffic Accident On I-40 Claims Three Lives
Three Men Arrested In Undercover Meth Bust
Public Hearing for the Loop 335 Expansion.
Stolen items recovered
Comments