Heat Advisory In Effect Until 9pm – Temperatures Could Reach 110 degrees

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM CDT SATURDAY... The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a Heat Advisory for Texas,Dallam,Sherman,Hansford,Ochiltree,Hartley, Moore,Hutchinson, Roberts,Potter,Carson And Armstrong Counties Including the cities of Guymon, Dalhart, Stratford, Spearman, Gruver, Perryton, Hartley, Channing, Dumas, Borger, Miami, Amarillo, Panhandle, White Deer, and Claude...which is in effect from noon to 9 PM CDT Saturday. * Heat Index/Temp/Humidity...High temperatures of 105 to 110 degrees are expected. * Impacts...Children...the elderly and people with chronic ailments are usually the first to suffer from the heat. Heat related illness and dehydration will also be more likely for those doing strenuous activity outdoors. Heat exhaustion... cramps or...in extreme cases...heat stroke can result from prolonged exposure to these conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible...reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water.