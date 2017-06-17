Heat Advisory In Effect Until 9pm – Temperatures Could Reach 110 degrees
By Tim Butler
|
Jun 17, 2017 @ 7:00 AM 
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM CDT SATURDAY...

The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a Heat
Advisory for Texas,Dallam,Sherman,Hansford,Ochiltree,Hartley,
Moore,Hutchinson, Roberts,Potter,Carson And Armstrong Counties
Including the cities of Guymon, Dalhart, Stratford, Spearman,
 Gruver, Perryton, Hartley, Channing, Dumas, Borger, Miami,
 Amarillo, Panhandle, White Deer, and Claude...which is in 
effect from noon to 9 PM CDT Saturday.

* Heat Index/Temp/Humidity...High temperatures of 105 to 110
  degrees are expected.

* Impacts...Children...the elderly and people with chronic
  ailments are usually the first to suffer from the heat. Heat
  related illness and dehydration will also be more likely for
  those doing strenuous activity outdoors. Heat exhaustion...
  cramps or...in extreme cases...heat stroke can result from
  prolonged exposure to these conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible...reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when
possible and drink plenty of water.

