Hearing Granted For Panhandle Over Concerns Of Proposed Dairy Farm

The citizens of Panhandle Texas have gotten what they have asked for; a chance to voice their concerns about the proposed dairy in their town.

Residents have been writing letters to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality opposing the dairy because of their belief that it could potentially pollute area water supplies, decrease air quality and damage the town infrastructure.

TCEQ says that Bowers Land and Cattle Family Limited Partnership has requested a permit to operate a new dairy facility located 3 1/2 miles southwest of Panhandle that would house around 10,000 head of cattle.

The Public hearing is set for September 11th or 12th