Heal the City Announces New Building and New Grant

Heal the City Free Clinic and Harrington Cancer & Health Foundation held a press conference Thursday afternoon to announce a gift from the Harrington Foundation. Heal the City is a medical mission that provides free quality medical care referral service with compassion and dignity to the uninsured in the Amarillo area.

Heal the City also has a new permanent location. The old YMCA building at 609 S Carolina with a new name of the Harrington Cancer and Health Foundation Building now houses all the services they provided.

