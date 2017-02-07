Head-On Collision Kills Four in Moore County

A crash involving two vehicles in Moore County resulted in four deaths early Tuesday morning. Just after 5am, 45-year-old Marc Joseph, of Dumas, was headed north on US-287 when 69-year-old Gregorio Avalos-Rivera, of Spearman, moved into Joseph’s lane and collided head on with his SUV. Both drivers were pronounced dead on scene, as well as Joseph’s passenger, 38-year-old Kenzy Sime of Dumas and Rivera’s passenger, 57-year-old Jose Chavez of Spearman. Officials say all four people were wearing their seat belts and the road conditions were dry.

