Hazmat called out to a possible fire.

The Hazmat team was called out Thursday Afternoon to a possible fire west of town. A brown yellow and greenish gas was seen coming from the back of a Waste Wrangler truck near the intersection of Indian Hill Road and Dowell Road. Potter county was dispatched, the then Amarillo Fire Department was called to assist. The driver of the truck said he wasn’t feeling well and was taken to local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. When Hazmat arrived the cause of the cloud was not found and atmospheric monitoring didn’t pick anything up. A second crew was sent in and the cause of the cloud was not determined.