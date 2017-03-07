Hay Needed Following Fires (03/07/17)

With authorities just beginning to assess the agricultural impact of our wildfires, KGNC has been told to anticipate significant livestock losses. For ranchers whose cattle survived the blazes, many are dealing with a lack of feedstuffs for their animals as grazing land and hay supplies were burned. Hemphill County Extension Agent Andy Holloway talked with KGNC by phone this morning as he was surveying the aftermath of a wildfire that struck a ranch near Glazier in the northeast Texas Panhandle.