Haven Health clinics will be co-hosting a free health fair with Managed care center this Saturday. Pam Flores outreach coordinator with Haven Health.

Flores added that Texas Tech Pharmacy will be on hand for free health care screenings including diabetes. The fair will take place at the Managed care center 808 South Crockett and for more information contact Pam Flores at 806 242 1560 or Abril Vazquez at 806 242 1572