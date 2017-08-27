Harvey drops nearly two feet of water on Houston area

The remnants of Hurricane Harvey continue to be felt across South Texas. I spoke with my niece and former Amarillo resident Jessica Satterfield around 11:00 Sunday morning who lives in Kingwood, a suburb of Houston, and asked how much rain she’s received.

The National Weather Service tweeted Sunday morning the effects of Tropical Storm Harvey are “unprecedented and all impacts are unknown and beyond anything experienced.” We also asked her what Emergency Management Officials were saying.

FEMA is expecting a lengthy stay in the Houston area. Federal Emergency Management Agency Director William Long predicts his agency will be in the area “for years” after Harvey. The destruction left behind by Tropical Storm Harvey may leave areas of the Houston region uninhabitable for months.