Winter wheat in Texas is now 72 percent harvested, according to USDA’s Crop Progress report. This means farmers are getting their work done much earlier than normal. The five-year average indicates only 38 percent of our state’s wheat harvest should be complete by this point in time.

For more on what the Crop Progress report has to say, go here:

https://www.usda.gov/nass/PUBS/TODAYRPT/prog2417.pdf