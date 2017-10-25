Hampton Inn on I-40 West Fire

No one was injured after a fire a a hotel in West Amarillo. Just before 11:30 Wednesday morning, fire crews were called to the Hampton Inn and Suites on I-40 west where they found smoke coming from the ceiling of the pool room. An employee had been using a torch to burn leaves and weeds around the perimeter and caught the wall on fire. Other employees used three fire extinguishers to try to put out the fire which had traveled inside an exterior wall and up to the roof. Firefighters had to tear away a lot of the exterior wall and roofing material to put it out. The Fire Marshal’s Office ruled the fire as accidental, and want to remind everyone that burning to remove vegetation is illegal inside the city limits. Damages are estimated at $50,000.