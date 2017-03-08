Growing Up Too Fast (Posted 03-08-17)

The winds and dry conditions that have helped fuel the horrible wildfires in our area have also taken a toll on wheat, as we heard yesterday from Texas A&M AgriLife agronomist Jourdan Bell. But another concern for wheat is the unseasonably warm temperatures that we have had for much this winter. A lot of area wheat has already developed to stages that the plants don’t normally achieve until springtime. And, Jourdan says, that early maturation can make wheat vulnerable to a cold snap.