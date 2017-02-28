Forward Progression of Swisher County Wildfire Stopped by Fire Fighting Crews

UPDATE: 7:46 pm – According to the Texas A&M Forest Service’s Twitter feed, forward progression of the wildfire in Swisher County has been stopped and officials say fire behavior has been moderated. They estimate 2200 acres have been burned and evacuations were ordered earlier in the afternoon. So far, the fire has destroyed four homes, two unoccupied, and eight outbuildings were destroyed. Officials said 20 homes were directly saved because of a dozer line.

Swisher County officials and the Texas A&M Forest Service are responding to a wildfire threatening more than a dozen homes this evening. Residents have not been ordered to evacuate but officials urge everyone to avoid the area. I-27 northbound, just south of exit 74 south of Tulia. I-27 is closed near Tulia.