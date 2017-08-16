Grand Jury clears APD officers in shooting

The 47th District Attorney’s Office held a press conference Wednesday about an officer involved shooting back in June. 47th D.A. Randall Sims.

On June 27th, officers were sent to the 600-block of South Nelson where the two officers attempted to detain 35-year old Jason Magana Herrera when he became physical and pulled a gun. Lieutenant Erick Bohanon with the Special Crimes Unit spoke about what the standard procedure is in the event of an officer involved shooting.

The two officers involved are now back on-duty.