Governor For A Day Kel Seliger

By David Lovejoy
|
Feb 24, 7:12 PM

When the Governor and Lieutenant Governor of Texas are out of state the President Pro Tempore TEM-POUR-EE of the senate takes over as Governor for the day. State Senator Kel Seliger; who holds the honor this year; decide to do it a little differently than those in the past

Senator Seliger crisscrossed his district starting the day with Breakfast in Big Spring, a bar-b-que lunch in Midland, ice cream social back in Big Spring and wrapping up with dinner in Amarillo.

The senator took time out from his duties as the one-day head of the state to discuss his fight to make higher education more affordable.

Seliger introduced three bills in January; senate bills 18, 19 and 543 all designed to make higher education more accessible and affordable, rather than how to get the state, and students, to pay more.

