Governor Abbott Requests Disaster Assistance For Hockley County

Governor Greg Abbott has asked the United States Small Business Administration to declare Hockley County a disaster area following severe storms, winds, heavy rain, hail, and flooding that impacted the area from June 30th through July 4th. As a result of this weather, many homes and businesses were affected in the area, creating an economic emergency for the residents of the county. The Governor is asking the SBA to declare Hockley County a disaster area to make long-term, low interest rate physical disaster home and business loans and economic injury disaster loans available to people and businesses affected. If granted, the loans will allow people in Hockley and contiguous counties to rebuild.