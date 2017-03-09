Texas Governor Greg Abbott sent a letter to the Chairman of the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles Thursday suspending the permitting requirements, legal height restrictions, and associated permit fees for truckers carrying round bales of hay to Carson, Gray, Hemphill, Ochiltree, Potter, Roberts, and Wheeler counties. The waiver applies to those counties as well as any Texas county through which transport is necessary to reach the disaster response area.
Governor Abbott Grants Waiver To Hay Carriers In Texas Panhandle Due To Wildfires
By Mike Hill
|
Mar 9, 3:24 PM