Governor Abbott Calls For Temporary Suspension Of Grazing Restrictions After Wildfires In Texas Panhandle

By Mike Hill
|
Mar 10, 3:12 PM

Governor Greg Abbott Friday joined Governors Sam Brownback of Kansas, Susana Martinez of New Mexico, and Mary Fallin of Oklahoma in sending a letter to the U.S. Department of Agriculture asking for the temporary suspension of grazing restrictions after the wildfires. The letter also asks for the USDA Farm Service Agency to expedite inplementation of the Emergency Conservation Program that will give financial resources to affected farmers and ranchers to rebuild their fences.

