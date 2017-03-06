Governor Abbott Activates State Resources to Combat Panhandle Wildfires

Governor Greg Abbott has activated state resources to help fight the wildfires that spread across the panhandle. Abbott deployed Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid Strike Teams to assist our local first responders. In a statement issued Monday evening, Abbott said that he encouraged local residents to heed the warnings of local emergency management officials. Abbott added, quote, “Cecilia and I extend our prayers to the firefighters injured while combatting these fires, and we thank all first responders for their tireless efforts on the front lines of this dangerous situation.”

