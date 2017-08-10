We Got How Much Rain?!!!

With a record 2.41 inches today ( and the possibility of more to come), Amarillo continues to see its rainfall totals surge. Currently, the city is at 17.17 inches of precipitation year-to-date, which is 3.74 inches above normal, according to the National Weather Service. Two weeks ago, the year to date total was just 10.78 inches, 1.17 below normal.

This morning’s intense showers made for dangerous driving with the road flooding that occurred. But moisture for area fields has definitely improved.