A Good Chat At The Meetings

Attendance measured well into the hundreds as farmers turned out for two meetings hosted by Texas Corn Producers and Texas A&M AgriLife to provide information about the ongoing mycotoxin contamination problem that has hit area corn fields pretty hard. The meetings were held in Dumas and Dimmitt.

I attended the meeting in Dimmitt, and while I was there I found a couple guests in the audience that I knew could offer valuable perspective. After I caught their attention, DeDe Jones and her husband, Cody, were gracious enough to step down from the stands for an interview (which you can hear via the audio player below).

DeDe Jones is a risk management economist with Texas A&M AgriLife Extension. Cody Jones is a technical agronomist with Channel Seed.