Good And Bad In USDA Report

USDA released the weekly Crop Progress report yesterday, and one thing that jumps out is the way the numbers reflect the impact of our recent heat wave, especially for cotton. A week ago, 62 percent of Texas cotton was rated good to excellent; that fell to 50 percent this week.

Looking through the numbers we also see a two-point drop for Texas corn with just 74 percent rated good to excellent this week. Texas sorghum tumbled from 65 percent good to excellent last week to 59 percent this week. Condition ratings for Texas winter wheat held steady at the low level of just 36 percent good to excellent. But, there does appears to have been some upside as the heat accelerated the “drying down” phase for area wheat, making harvest more efficient.

To see the full report, go here

http://usda.mannlib.cornell.edu/usda/current/CropProg/CropProg-06-19-2017.pdf