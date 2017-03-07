GoFundMe Set Up for Family of Man Killed in Lipscomb County Fire

Officials with the Lipscomb County Sheriff’s Office have confirmed that they did have one fatality due to Monday’s fires. 25-year-old Cade Koch was lost to the fire, though it is still unclear what happened. His wife, Sierra, said “he was caught up in the smoke and did not make it home.” A GoFundMe account has been set up to raise money for funeral expenses, and extra money received will be put into an account for the couple’s first child, whom Sierra calls, “Baby Koch.”

You can donate here : https://www.gofundme.com/7vtq3s-burial-expenses