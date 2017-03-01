GoFundMe Page Created for Man Killed in Fiery Semi Crash

A GoFundMe account has been created to raise funeral expenses for the truck driver killed in a fiery semi crash in Bushland. On Monday, Arnold De La Rosa’s truck veered off an overpass bridge on I-40 and caught fire after plummeting to the ground. The family said De La Rosa, who was a truck driver for 30 years, was a loving husband, father and brother who would, quote, “drop anything to help you out.” So far the GoFundMe account has raised just over $2,000 of their $10 thousand goal.

You can donate by visiting https://www.gofundme.com/arnold-de-la-rosa-memorial and clicking on the “Donate Now” button.