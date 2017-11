Gas prices continue to climb this week across Texas according to AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch.

The statewide average is $2.30 per gallon up .05 cents from last week.

The price is up .02 cents here in Amarillo to an average of $2.38 per gallon

Daniel Armbruster of AAA tells us why prices are up.

El Paso drivers are paying the most on average at $2.44 a gallon, while drivers in San Antonio are paying the least at $2.21