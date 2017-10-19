Gas Prices Increase In Amarillo; Fall Across The State

Gas prices continue to fall all across the state, except for here in the Panhandle. According to the Triple-A Texas gas watch, drivers in Amarillo are paying an average of $2.22 a gallon, an increase of a penny from last week. Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average per gallon at $2.40, while drivers in Texarkana are paying the least at $2.18. Gas prices have fallen steadily for the past five weeks and now motorists are seeing gasoline demand drop alongside prices