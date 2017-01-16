Gas Prices Continue to Fall

Gasoline prices in Amarillo have fallen 3.3 cents per gallon in the past week. This after GasBuddy’s.com surveyed 147 gas outlets in Amarillo. This the local average also compares with the national average that has fallen 2.5 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.34/g.

The website also said that gas prices in Amarillo during the past week, prices yesterday were 40.7 cents per gallon higher than the same day one year ago and are 7.0 cents per gallon higher than a month ago. The national average has increased 10.3 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 43.0 cents per gallon higher than this day one year ago.