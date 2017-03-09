Garage destroyed in fire

By Mike Hill
|
Mar 9, 1:16 PM

No one was injured after a house fire in south Amarillo. Around 10:00 Thursday morning, fire crews were called to the 3900-block of south Tyler where they found a detached garage that was fully engulfed. The fire was brought under control within 5-minutes but the garage was destroyed. The Fire Marshal’s office determined the blaze started inside the garage near where the electrical service came into the building, but the cause has been ruled undetermined. Damages are estimated at $10,000 dollars.

