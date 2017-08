Over the past few days, area fields have been blessed with much needed moisture for the soil. But maybe farmers are being helped in another way by the recent weather.

At this time of the growing season, we often talk about the pest known as spider mites. Well, Texas A&M AgriLife entomologist Ed Bynum says farmers might be able to hold off on spraying their fields to fight the mites because the cool, wet weather we’ve had has provided the right conditions for development of a beneficial fungus.