Fugitive of the Week Found Hiding in Closet

We recently told you about the Crime Stoppers fugitive of the week and one of you helped catch him. Nathan Edward St Clair was arrested shortly after the information on his warrant was released to the public. A tip lead the Amarillo Police Department’s PACE unit to an apartment in the 6500 block of Woodward where St Clair was found hiding in a bedroom closet. He was also found with what was believed to be Methamphetamine on him. He was booked into the Potter County jail on his felony warrants and an additional charge for possessing the meth.