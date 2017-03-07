Fugitive of the Week Caught in Idaho with Second Amarillo Fugitive

This week’s Crime Stoppers fugitive is now in custody after being tracked down to Meridian, Idaho. 26-year-old Christopher Dean Mitchell was wanted out of Randall County for a probation violation warrant and an original charge of robbery. A tip corroborated by the Randall County Sheriff’s Office was relayed to the Meridian Police Department, who picked up Mitchell and also located another fugitive out of Potter County. 23-year-old Verne Haney was wanted for three warrants, including failing his duty to register as a sex offender. Haney was also booked for additional charges for possessing drug paraphernalia and giving false information to a police officer.