Fugitive of the Week arrested in SE Amarillo.

Amarillo Crime Stoppers fugitive of the week has been caught. Kevin Lopez was originally wanted on bond forfeiture out of Randall county. Around 4:40 Thursday afternoon, he was seen in the 3800-block of Southeast 14th. He ran from officers and was caught a few blocks away. They found two plastic bags of narcotics, another that had marijuana in it, and a glass smoking pipe in his pockets. Lopez was booked into Potter county on 5 additional drug charges in addition to the three he was initially wanted for.