Fritch Residents Asked To Limit Water Usage

The residents of Fritch Texas are being asked by the city to limit water usage after a water line rupture Monday.

City officials told citizens to use only “necessary amounts” of water after they were informed that Scout Petroleum was replacing some of their lines in the area of the city’s water wells when a 10-inch main line ruptured.

The city had to shut down the wells to make repairs that may take up to 10 hours to complete. Officials added that “the upside to this is, our ground storage tanks should keep the City in a supply of water IF we are gentle on water usage” and that they will be closely monitoring pressure and levels to make sure the water supply stays healthy.