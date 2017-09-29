Friday’s Ag News Roundup

A new report says the U.S. beef herd will keep expanding through the end of this decade but there shouldn’t be any need for increased beef packer capacity. The report from CoBank says the herd will increase three to five percent from 2018 through 2019. Improving pasture conditions and continued profitability in the beef sector have been fueling herd expansion in recent years. The biggest potential concerns as the industry advances closer to capacity are labor availability and unforeseen plant shutdowns for maintenance.

Meanwhile, in the pork business, a USDA report suggests things are going well.

That quarterly hogs and pigs report always deserves attention. And we have another big quarterly USDA report coming out today: The grain stocks report to be released at 11 o’clock this morning.

A lot of farmers faced with this explosion of mycotoxin contamination that has hit area corn fields are asking: What can be done to prevent or, at least limit, this problem in future growing seasons? It doesn’t seem that there’s much safeguarding to be accomplished by changing routines with planting dates or crop rotation or things like that. Like others I’ve talked to lately, Extension Plant Pathologist Thomas Isakeit suggests hybrid selection is the best hope.

And he noted that there’s a notion out there that maybe going with those “racehorse” or higher yield varieties is an issue.

So, there’s a lot being looked at right now with regard to helping farmers avoid a similar calamity down the road. And, as we get new information, we’ll continue sharing it in our broadcasts on KGNC-AM and here on our website.

Here’s a note for those of you who plant peanuts, or might be thinking of doing so. Texas Peanut Producers reports that, during the twelve-month period between August of last year and July of this year, U.S. peanut exports reached a record 700,000 tons (in-shell), 43 percent above last year. Increased buying by China and Vietnam has helped lead the surge.