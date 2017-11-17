Friday’s Ag News Roundup

It’s been a better year for sorghum growers in our area – at least for those who stuck with sorghum this year. You’ll recall we saw less sorghum planted because of anxiety over the sugar cane aphid – that voracious pest that cost farmers so much of their yields the previous two years. Well, here’s some good news! Texas A&M AgriLife agronomist Jourdan Bell tells us we haven’t seen the aphid as much this year:

With an improved situation regarding the aphid, there’s been some talk that we might see more acres go to sorghum next year. Of course, the big decider when it comes to divvying up acres is always – or at least almost always – price.

Speaking of prices, this morning, the December corn contract on the CME is hovering around $3.38 a bushel, about a dime lower than it was just two weeks ago. Of course, one thing that has happened since then to drive already low corn prices even lower is last week’s release by USDA of its updated yield estimate. The figure of 175.4 bushels per acre is stunning – stunningly high.

A lot of folks are still trying to figure how yields could be so high in a year when corn crops around the country have faced all kinds of weather challenges. But here’s one theory I got in my conversation with DTN corn analyst Todd Hultman:

As to the situation with prices, Todd Hultman said those higher yields this year could help producers because increased output will help reduce cost of production on a per unit basis.

Everyone is still intrigued those by that USDA yield number for corn. Meanwhile, USDA has updated its outlook on beef production:

Here’s some news that everyone in agriculture will be pleased by. During the just concluded federal fiscal year, U.S. ag exports reached their third highest level ever: $140.5 billion. USDA says that’s an increase of nearly $10.9 billion from the previous year. And as it has done for well over 50 years, the U.S. agricultural sector once again posted an annual trade surplus, this time at $21.3 billion.

Something else on the rise: The number of people working on area farms around the region and the wages they’re paid. USDA reports that, in the South Plains Region, which includes Oklahoma and Texas, workers directly hired by farm operators totaled 56,000 during reference week of Oct. 8-14. That represents a 10 percent increase over the same week one year earlier. Wages rose by 1 percent to an average of $12.32 per hour.