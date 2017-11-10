Friday’s Ag News Roundup

KGNC Agribusiness Director James Hunt has had a busy time at the National Association of Farm Broadcasting Convention. And here’s his report on a major development…..

A real headline maker at the National Association of Farm Broadcasting Convention in Kansas City was the presentation by Ag Secretary Sonny Perdue. During his time with the broadcasters, Perdue addressed head on the big topic of trade, expressing confidence that President Trump’s ability to negotiate good deals with other countries will be demonstrated over time…

On other topics, Secretary Perdue also said he is continuing to look for opportunities to help cotton farmers, including the possible revival of the cotton ginning cost share assistance program that was instituted on a one-time basis last year.

He also said he wants to see Congress create a better way for agriculture to bring in foreign workers to help harvest crops and tend to livestock.

Perdue says our country basically faces this choice: We can either import workers or we can import food.

In other news, the state of Texas and Texans who own land along the Red River have won a big victory in a court battle with the federal government.

In a settlement of the long-running dispute over the river’s boundaries, the federal government has agreed to end its attempts to lay claim to tens of thousands of acres of what the government now acknowledges is privately held land.

The proposed state beef checkoff for Oklahoma was rejected by cattle producers in a statewide referendum.

The defeat for the proposal came with about 56 percent of the votes going against it.

And, one more note: Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller has announced he is seeking re-election.